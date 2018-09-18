× Suspect Charged in Iowa State Student’s Murder After Body Found at Golf Course

AMES, Iowa – Police have arrested a man and charged him with first degree murder in the death of a former Iowa State University golfer found dead Monday at an Ames golf course.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Richards is being held in the Story County Jail on the murder charge. He is accused of killing 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Officers were called to the Coldwater Links golf course Monday morning around 10:30 after players found an abandoned golf bag on the course. The course sits just across the street from Jack Trice Stadium.

Upon arrival, officials found a body on the course “some distance away” from where the bag was located.

The body was identified as be Barquin Arozamena, an ISU student and former member of the women’s golf team. She was from Puente San Miguel, Spain.

Investigators say Barquin Arozamena was assaulted and died as a result of those injuries.

Police have released little information about the suspect in the murder, Richards. They say they have no known address for him at this time.

The circumstances leading up to Barquin Arozamena’s death are still being investigated.