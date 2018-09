Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St Louis Blues edged the Minnesota Wild, 3-2 Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Attendance announced at 14,290 for the first NHL game in Des Moines history. Even the upper deck was full for this preseason game.

The Wild did not just arrive for the game and quickly depart. They stopped by Mercy Medical Center Wednesday afternoon and visited with 20 kids. The Wild also handed out team gear and personal autographs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video