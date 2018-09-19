× Cristhian Rivera Arraignment Set for Wednesday

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning to enter a plea.

Twenty-four-year-old Cristhian Rivera is charged with first-degree murder. He’s accused of kidnapping and killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts while she was out for a jog on July 18th in Brooklyn.

Police say Rivera admitted to following Mollie and told them she threatened to call police. He claims he blacked out and doesn’t remember anything until realizing Mollie was in the trunk of his car.

The search for Mollie lasted more than a month after her disappearance and once Rivera was identified as the suspect, he led officers to Tibbetts’ body.

Rivera will be arraigned at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma at 9:30 a.m.