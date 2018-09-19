× Newton Man Faces Sexual Abuse Charge in Brutal Attack of Ex-Girlfriend

NEWTON, Iowa – A Newton man is accused of beating and sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend in an attack that happened earlier this month.

Twenty-one-year-old Donald Sutton III is charged with second degree sexual abuse in the September 10th incident.

A criminal complaint says Sutton visited an ex-girlfriend because he wanted to see her new house. Once he was let inside, he slammed the victim against a wall, choked her, and put her in a headlock. She tried to get away by biting and scratching Sutton but he pulled out a pocket knife and “pressed it into the victim’s stomach, leaving three small visable [sic] marks.”

The complaint says the victim tried running out the back door but Sutton pushed her down the steps into the basement. The victim was taken into a room by Sutton where he hit her again and forced her to perform oral sex.

After the assault, the complaint says Sutton walked the victim to her parents’ house “and threatened the victim and her family if she said anything.”

Sutton was arrested last week but has already bonded out of the Jasper County Jail. He has waived his preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for September 24th.