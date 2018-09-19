NHL Pre-Season Game at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA - APRIL 20: A shot from Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets beats Alex Stalock #32 of the Minnesota Wild in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 20, 2018 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jason Halstead /Getty Images)
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA - APRIL 20: A shot from Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets beats Alex Stalock #32 of the Minnesota Wild in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 20, 2018 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jason Halstead /Getty Images)
DES MOINES, Iowa – The NHL is coming to town Wednesday night – making its Iowa debut.
The St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild are playing a pre-season game on the ice at Wells Fargo Arena. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.
A big crowd is expected but there are still a few a hundred tickets remaining.
A pre-game party is being held in the parking lot just north of the old Vets Auditorium starting at 5:00 p.m.