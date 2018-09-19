× NHL Pre-Season Game at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The NHL is coming to town Wednesday night – making its Iowa debut.

The St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild are playing a pre-season game on the ice at Wells Fargo Arena. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

A big crowd is expected but there are still a few a hundred tickets remaining.

A pre-game party is being held in the parking lot just north of the old Vets Auditorium starting at 5:00 p.m.