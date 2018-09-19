Protect Yourself with Personal Safety Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- After the murder of 22-year-old Iowa State student-athlete Celia Barquin Arozamena, many students on campus are beginning to feel unsafe. Here are some tips to help protect yourself.

Every iPhone has the feature to quickly call 911. If you have an iPhone 8 or higher, press and hold the power button and one of the volume buttons. A screen allowing you to swipe right on a red SOS button will pop up, this will immediately call law enforcement as well as send a text message with your location to your emergency contacts.

The same feature is on iPhones 7 or lower, you just have to rapidly press either the top or side button five times.

When it comes to weapons of self-defense, the Iowa State Police Department said there are some that are not allowed on campus. These include firearms, tasers, and knives with blades longer than five inches.

Some things that are allowed are pepper spray, you can buy this on Amazon for $8 to $20. There are also key chains that you can hold which will act as a self-defense weapon, these are online for around $1.50. ISU Police said whistles are another helpful tool that will attract attention and buy you time in certain situations. Another helpful tool, especially in the early morning or at night, would be to carry a small but very bright flashlight so you can momentarily blind an attacker and have more time to get away.

There are also many self-defense classes you can take on campus or in the community.

The Iowa State Police Department offers a self-defense class by request for different organizations, clubs, sororities and fraternities.

The ISU Martial Arts Club also offers self-defense seminars upon request.

There are some reoccurring classes within the Ames community; Ames ATA Black Belt Academy on Main Street has a Krav Maga self-defense class and Ames Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu on Kellogg Avenue has an Adult Fundamentals Jiu-Jitsu class.

There is a Principles of Self Defense class Wednesday night from 6 to 9, It is located in Johnston at the CrossRoads Shooting Sports, while it is hosted by CWR Firearms Training it does not specifically focus on using weapons.

Iowa State Police remind everyone to call 911 if you feel even a little uneasy, they are there to help no matter the situation.