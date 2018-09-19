× Rivera Pleads Not Guilty in Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder, Trial Scheduled for April 2019

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts has entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

Twenty-four-year-old Cristhian Rivera also waived his right to a speedy trial during his arraignment Wednesday morning in Montezuma.

The trial date has been scheduled for April 16th, 2019.

Rivera accused of kidnapping and killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts while she was out for a jog on July 18th in Brooklyn.

Police say Rivera admitted to following Mollie and told them she threatened to call police. He claims he blacked out and doesn’t remember anything until realizing Mollie was in the trunk of his car.

The search for Mollie lasted more than a month after her disappearance and once Rivera was identified as the suspect, he led officers to Tibbetts’ body.