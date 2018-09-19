× Vigil Wednesday Night to Remember Slain Iowa State Student-Athlete

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University is holding a vigil Wednesday night to remember the life of a student-athlete who was murdered Monday.

Twenty-two-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead at the Coldwater Golf Links course Monday morning. Collin Richards, a man who had been living in a homeless camp near the golf course, is charged with her murder.

Barquin Arozamena, who was from Spain, was a former star member of the Iowa State golf team and had won the Big 12 Championship in 2018. She had also recently won the European Amateur Championship, which garnered her an invite to the Women’s British Open.

A vigil is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Iowa State University’s campus, at the north side of the campanile. People will be able to share their reflections of Celia and write messages that will be shared with her family in Spain.