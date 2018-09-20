Ankeny Police Officer Blames ‘Distracted’ Driving On Fender Bender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa-- New body camera released from Ankeny Police Department shows the moments after a police officer caused a fender bender.

The crash happened back in July at the intersection of SE Magazine Road and SE Sharon Drive in Ankeny.

Officer Charles Webster and two other cars were involved in the accident.

The Investigating Officer's Report provided to us by the Department of Transportation details what happened.

Four cars were driving eastbound on Magazine Road.

One driver stopped behind a left turning car, the second driver saw and applied her breaks.

That’s when she felt Officer Webster crash into her.

Officer Webster said he was distracted.

“I was going to a call and looking down at my computer and just didn’t see,” Officer Webster said.

Officer Webster was never cited for causing the crash.

Ankeny Police Department Lieutenant Brian Kroska said it was handled internally with progressive discipline.

Former Des Moines Police Chief William Moulder said that's common.

“The administrative process can be more punitive than the criminal justice processes, it could be suspension," Moulder said.

Lieutenant Kroska says Officer Webster was not fired for causing this crash.

Both cars drove away from the scene, one of them had damage to their rear bumper.

Ankeny Police and one other person involved in the crash were unavailable for comment.