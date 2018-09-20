× Ankeny Program Helping Teens Land First Job While in High School

ANKENY, Iowa – A local volunteer program is giving teens the tools to land a job while in high school.

“Project Fresh Start” is an Ankeny-based volunteer program that helps people in the community. The program provides free school supplies, backpacks, prom dresses and more to students.

Now, the program is expanding with a new scholarship opportunity for students looking to make some money while in high school.

Co-founder for “Fresh Start for Success” Dave Kissinger said this scholarship gives students professional clothes to maintain a job.

“Having a job for high school young people, especially young people that may come from a rather poor background, should not depend on the fact that you can’t afford a certain clothing item,” Kissinger said.

Kissinger said the program has helped two teens in the community this school year and counting. The program hopes to help at least 25 students this year.

Co-founder for “Fresh Start for Success” George Tracy said the community saw a need for this scholarship opportunity.

“It’s needed. We want to make sure that the students are not set aside, I’ll use that terminology, because they don’t have the proper clothing or the proper supplies and that is what we want to make sure,” Tracy said.

Students wishing to apply need to fill out this form or go to a school counselor.

The application asks if the student is currently employed, seeking employment, types of clothing needed and a reference. There is no income restriction requirement on this application.

The scholarship is funded by donations to Project Fresh Start.