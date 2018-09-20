× Collin Richards’ Family Says it is Mourning with Family and Friends of Slain Celia Barquin Arozamena

DES MOINES, Iowa – The family of the man charged with killing standout Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena has issued a statement.

“We are devastated by the tragedy that occurred Monday at Coldwater Golf Links. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Celia Barquin Arozamena. We are mourning with you. We ask the public to please respect our privacy at this time. We will not be granting media interviews. Family of Collin Richards”

Collin Richards was arrested Monday after Barquin Arozamena’s body was found in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Police say she was stabbed several times in the attack that killed her.

Richards is charged with first degree murder.