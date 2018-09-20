Friends Share Special Stories of Celia Barquin Arozamena at Campus Vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- More than a thousand people gathered on Iowa State University's campus Wednesday night to celebrate the life of slain student Celia Barquin Arozamena.

It was a somber celebration of her accomplished, but short life. During the event, friends and her teammates on ISU’s golf team, shared their stories of Barquin Arozamena.

“Every day she would walk into practice with a massive infectious smile and give you a massive hug...regardless of whether you wanted one or not,” one teammate said.

Those who attended wrote messages to send to her family in Spain and talked about how Celia was far more than just the headlines

"Yes, she was an amazing golfer, yes she was a terrific engineering student, yes she even died a horrific death, but this doesn't capture who she was. Celia was a woman of greatness,” a friend said.

Celia’s boyfriend also spoke of the future they had planned together.

"We knew that our lives had collided for the rest of them. We were to remain together. We imagined and dreamed our wedding, we dreamed the music for our wedding. We dreamed our dream house, we had names for kids.”

Celia will also be honored Saturday with a pre-game ceremony at Jack Trice Stadium before the Cyclone football team takes on Akron.