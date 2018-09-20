Guilty Verdict in Home Invasion Homicide Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- 20-year-old Magai Anai-Kur will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a Des Moines man during a robbery.

Anai-Kur was convicted by a jury in Polk County on Wednesday on charges of First Degree Murder, First Degree Robbery and First Degree Burglary. He will be sentenced on November 14th. First Degree Murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Anai-Kur assaulted 77 year old Robert Howe during a home invasion in September 2017. Howe died of his injuries in January 2018.