× Heavy Rain Pounds Franklin County Twice in September

HAMPTON, Iowa- Almost six inches of rain fell on Franklin County for the second time this month. Roads were closed all over the county Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“I dumped 5.8 inches out of the gauge this morning, said Bob Trager, who farms here. “When you add one inch, and two and a half inches the other day, now we got a mess.”

Trager was out west of Hampton seeking to round-up cattle, escaped from a pasture after the electric fence quit working in flood waters. Some of his cows swam the flooded creek to get to higher ground.

“We have probably about 10 roads there are actually formally closed with barricades on them mostly in the eastern half of the county,” said Thomas Craighton, Franklin County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Two weeks ago today we were flooded with heavy rains, it went through we had 5 to 6 inches of rain.

With two flood events this month, people here are getting used to seeing ‘road closed’ signs near flooded roadways.

“So we don’t want people going around them and get into problems,” said Craighton. “One, it’s their safety and two, it’s the safety of the responders that get called.”

Franklin County is a flat county with lots of farm ground, so when the heavy rain comes, there’s no place for all the water to go.

“We don’t have any major rivers going through the area so our gauges are the creeks that run through here, and when we see water on the side road going cross the road, it means we got a lot of rain,” said Tim Lubben from Hampton.

Local officials will be watching to roads to reopen them either tonight or on Friday, if there is no more heavy rainfall.