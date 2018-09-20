× Hoover-North Football Game Cut Short by Gunfire Will Be Completed

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Hoover Huskies and Des Moines North Polar Bears still have 2:15 of football to play.

On September 7th a game between the two schools was cut short when gunfire erupted in a parking lot near Hoover’s stadium. No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Hoover an North have settled on a time to finish what’s left of the game.

The two schools will meet on the field again on October 1st at 6:00pm. There will be 2:15 on the clock in the 4th quarter. Hoover will have the ball on the North 36 yard line, leading the game 21-18.

Phil Roeder with Des Moines Public Schools says the teams coming to this agreement “it speaks very highly of the students on both teams, not only their commitment to finishing what they started but also not letting a senseless act by a few people define them or their school.”