Independent Investigation of Sexual Harassment at Iowa Finance Authority is Complete

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority says an investigation of the agency confirms accusations against former Executive Director David Jamison, and says the inappropriate conducted stopped with him.

Jamison was fired as executive director in March by Governor Kim Reynolds, reportedly just hours after she learned of sexual harassment complaints against him. Reynolds called for an independent review of the allegations against Jamison. Des Moines-based Weinhardt Law Firm was hired to conduct that investigation. On Thursday it released its findings.

The report finds that Governor Reynolds was justified in her firing of Jamison after corroborating accusations made against him by two former employers. In fact the report also reveals new accusations of sexual harassment by Jamison against the two whistle blowers. Investigators conducted interviews with 29 people including Jamison’s accusers, Governor Reynolds and other current and past IFA employees.

The report indicates that Jamison’s alleged improprieties were directed at two women in particular and that his sexual harassment was not known outside of the agency, including by Governor Reynolds.

The Governor released her own statement after the report’s release. She says she acted as quickly as possible, and wishes she could have acted sooner.

“While it is not a secret that Mr. Jamison and I were friends, having served as county treasurers at the same time, I had no idea that he behaved this way. I never witnessed or experienced anything like what is described in the report. Had I known, I would have fired him a long time ago. There is no excuse for this kind of behavior.”

Jamison has denied all wrong-doing.