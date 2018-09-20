National Water Rule on Hold in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa is now a part of 28 states where the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule is on hold.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota granted her request to stop WOTUS.

In a statement she says, “Now, Iowa farmers and small business owners will not be burdened by this federal overreach while we continue fighting to permanently end the WOTUS Rule.”

The rule was put in place by the Obama Administration and faced immediate backlash from agriculture groups, who claim vague language gives federal jurisdiction over large areas of farmland.

It was put on hold last year as part of Trump Administration deregulation, but went back into effect in Iowa when a South Carolina court ruled the EPA could not suspend the rule.

A group of states, including Iowa, have joined in a federal lawsuit to permanently overturn WOTUS.