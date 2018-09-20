West Des Moines Police Seek Help Identifying Credit Card Theft Suspect

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in West Des Moines are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole credit cards at a local mall and used them to make purchases.

Police posted photos of the woman, taken from surveillance video, on the department’s Facebook page. They say the woman snuck into the backroom of a business at a local mall last week and stole credit cards from employees’ purses.

The suspect then used those cards at another retailer to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.

The photo shows the woman leaving the area in a four door sedan that appears to be gold or silver. The vehicle has a sunroof.

If you have any information on who the woman is you’re asked to text 515-344-0726 or call 515-222-3316.