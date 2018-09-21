× Des Moines Community Playhouse Completes Renovations

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Community Playhouse is hosting an open house to the public, following summer renovations.

Construction began in May of 2018 to renovate the interior of the building. Renovations include: a new ticket office, a fully accessible building, new bathrooms, new stage, new seating and more.

People can tour the playhouse on Sunday September 23rd from 1:00-3:00 p.m. for free. People can interact with staff and volunteers, see the light and sound booths, go through classrooms and more.

The Playhouse is celebrating its 100th season this year. The first production with new renovations is Billy Elliot The Musical October 5th through October 28th.

The Des Moines Community Playhouse is located at 831 42nd Street, Des Moines.