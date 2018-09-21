× Early Morning Fire Damages Urbandale Duplex

URBANDALE, Iowa – Firefighters responded to a fire at an Urbandale duplex early Friday morning.

Lt. Lance Routson with the Urbandale Fire Department says the call came in around 6:40 a.m. about smoke coming from a window at 14323 Alpine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found the home filled with smoke.

A small fire was located in a utility room in the home’s basement and firefighters were able to put it out quickly. The home suffered extensive smoke damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Routson says it appears the fire is related to the malfunction of an appliance, but the investigation is continuing.

The Urbandale and Clive fire departments responded to the scene.