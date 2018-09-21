Football Team Plays Season in Memory of Young Fan Who Died of Cancer

JEFFERSON, Iowa –The Greene County Ram football team will take the field undefeated. The team is playing the season in memory of a 12 year-old who died of cancer last month.

Landon Martin was diagnosed with brain cancer in March. He died the first day of school, which was August 23rd. He loved to play football.

The team made a captain jersey for him. He wore it at the high school scrimmage.

The players carried out his jersey when they took the field August 24th, the day after he passed away.

A four-year-old currently battling cancer will join the Ram cheerleaders for the Friday game. Avril Shahan will serve as honorary cheer captain. She was diagnosed with b-cell leukemia last year and continues to battle the cancer.

The team asks fans to bring play-doh to the game on Friday, September 21st. They’ll donate it to Blank Children’s Hospital to help bring joy to those going through treatment. The game starts at 7 p.m.