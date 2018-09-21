× Iowa Unemployment Rate Drops Again, Still Second Lowest in the Nation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s unemployment rate is dropping again.

On Friday, Iowa Workforce Development announced the state’s unemployment rate dropped in August to 2.5%. That’s down from 2.6% in July 2018 and 3.0% in August 2017.

The US unemployment rate stands at 3.9%

Iowa is now alone in second place for lowest unemployment rate among states. Hawaii is on top of that list with an unemployment rate of 2.1%. North Dakota is now third with an unemployment rate of 2.6%