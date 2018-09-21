Iowa Unemployment Rate Drops Again, Still Second Lowest in the Nation

Posted 12:33 pm, September 21, 2018, by

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Iowa’s unemployment rate is dropping again.

On Friday, Iowa Workforce Development announced the state’s unemployment rate dropped in August to 2.5%.  That’s down from 2.6% in July 2018 and 3.0% in August 2017.

The US unemployment rate stands at 3.9%

Iowa is now alone in second place for lowest unemployment rate among states.  Hawaii is on top of that list with an unemployment rate of 2.1%.  North Dakota is now third with an unemployment rate of 2.6%