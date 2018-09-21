Susan Christensen Follows in Father’s Footsteps as She Joins Iowa Supreme Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It was a historic day at the Iowa Judicial Building on Friday as Susan Christensen joined the state's highest court, following in the footsteps of her father.

Christensen was sworn in by Governor Kim Reynolds, becoming the third woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court and the only woman serving on the current court. Christensen's appointment continues a family legacy. Her father, Jerry Larson, served on the Iowa Supreme Court from 1978-2008. That's the longest tenure of any Iowa Supreme Court Justice.