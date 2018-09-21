Latino Heritage Festival Ends the Summer Festival Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Latino Heritage Festival is this weekend and there they will present $5,000 in academic scholarships to local high school and college students.

The festival does have an admission fee, but they use the money to present scholarships support cultural nights at schools and provide emergency funds for families in need.

The admission fee is $5 for adults and $1 dollar for kids 12 and under.

The Latino Heritage Festival will have around 15 to 18 food vendors, lots of entertainment with a Brazilian martial arts and dance performance, salsa dancing and many different cultural booths.

Something new this year is a civic engagement area that helps people register to vote.

Another new feature is the empowerment zone, this highlights jobs that are in high demand and where there are job openings, everything from corporate to non-profit.

“We understand that not everybody has the same pathway to success. College is fantastic, however there’s folks that want to the trades or vocations, certifications. We want to highlight the different pathways where you can gain your success,” Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival Executive Director Joe Gonzalez said.

And if you are biking to the festival this weekend, there is a place to keep your bike.

“This is the new thing now at festivals, a bike valet. You come on your bike, bike down here, have a great time, we have an area where you can check your bikes and by the way families, if you have strollers and you get tired of pushing them around and need a break, you can check in your strollers as well,” Gonzalez said.

The Latino Heritage Festival is this Saturday from 10 A.M. to 11 P.M. and Sunday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. in Western Gateway Park.

There is also free parking at the Nationwide Insurance Ramp off 12th St. and Walnut St.