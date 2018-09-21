WDMCS Partnership with Microsoft, T-Mobile Provides Free Internet To Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa-- West Des Moines Community School District is gearing up to distribute WIFI hot spots to 200 Hillside Elementary students.

It's part of a larger project to improve internet accessibility for all students.

“Microsoft and T-Mobile have partnered to get more internet access here in the Valley Junction area," Hillside Elementary Principle Graham Jones said.

During the school year, every student at Hillside Elementary gets a free laptop to take home with them.

But not every student has internet access.

Providing free hot spots the district says could help bridge that gap.

"Allow many of our students to have a personal hot spot to work on research, and many of those projects from home," Principle Jones said.

Not every student qualifies for a free internet.

“Students that qualify on our free and reduced lunch application will qualify,” Principle Jones said.

Principle Jones says that’s more than half the student body.

The district didn’t know the exact cost for the hot spots, but we found a T-Mobile hot spot costs about $10.00 a month.

Hillside Elementary plans to start sending kids home with hot spots sometime next week.