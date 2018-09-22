High School Football Scores

Chocolate Flourless Torte

Directions

  1. For torte, grease bottom and side of a 10-inch springform pan; set aside.
  2. In heavy, large saucepan, combine the 16 ounces chocolate, the butter, sugar, 1 cup whipping cream, and salt, if using. Cook over medium-low heat until chocolate and butter are melted; stir frequently. Remove from heat.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk eggs and vanilla together. Slowly stir half of the chocolate mixture into eggs. Return egg mixture to remaining chocolate mixture, stirring until combined.
  4. Pour batter into prepared springform pan, placed on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until center is set and a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Remove from oven; cool thoroughly on a wire rack. Chill in the refrigerator about 4 hours or until firm.
  5. Set torte on serving plate. With a knife or narrow metal spatula, carefully loosen cake and remove side of pan. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for several minutes or until ganache is set.
  6. Sprinkle top with cocoa powder and serve with whipped cream.
*Omit salt if using regular butter.

Make a gluten free flourless chocolate cake by using gluten free vanilla extract.