Chocolate Flourless Torte
Directions
- For torte, grease bottom and side of a 10-inch springform pan; set aside.
- In heavy, large saucepan, combine the 16 ounces chocolate, the butter, sugar, 1 cup whipping cream, and salt, if using. Cook over medium-low heat until chocolate and butter are melted; stir frequently. Remove from heat.
- In a large bowl, whisk eggs and vanilla together. Slowly stir half of the chocolate mixture into eggs. Return egg mixture to remaining chocolate mixture, stirring until combined.
- Pour batter into prepared springform pan, placed on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until center is set and a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Remove from oven; cool thoroughly on a wire rack. Chill in the refrigerator about 4 hours or until firm.
- Set torte on serving plate. With a knife or narrow metal spatula, carefully loosen cake and remove side of pan. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for several minutes or until ganache is set.
- Sprinkle top with cocoa powder and serve with whipped cream.
*Omit salt if using regular butter.
Make a gluten free flourless chocolate cake by using gluten free vanilla extract.