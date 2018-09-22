× Drake University Partnership Offers Unique Learning Experience to Low – Income Families

URBANDALE, Iowa — Drake University has teamed up with Living History Farms for a unique learning opportunity.

The university’s Head Start program provides low-income and immigrant pre – schoolers and their families with educational and well – being support. Every year for one day, the university allows participants to visit Living History Farms for free or at a discounted price.

“It’s somewhat cost prohibited for a lot of our families who really are struggling to make ends meet,” says director Judy Russell. “They can come and experience this , which is something they wouldn’t normally be able to experience.”

Russell adds the opportunities to spend time outside of the home learning allows for families to bond with another while learning about Iowa’s culture.

“Some of our immigrant families said “ this is just like home” so it just gives you goosebumps to know that you can give them a little feeling of home and yet they get to experience the united states and what Iowa was at one time,” says Russell.

Throughout the year, the program offers similar outings to the Science Center of Iowa and the Blank Park Zoo. The program serves more than 1,000 students across six Iowa counties.