IOWA CITY - First Big Ten game of the season and the biggest game of the season for Iowa, but they just couldn't come up with the big stop when needed.

Wisconsin scored with under a minute left to take a 21-17 lead for good. The Badgers would tack on another late TD, 28-17 the final.

This is the 5th straight win for Wisconsin in Iowa City.

Iowa falls to 3-1 and is off next week.