High Winds Damage Emmet and Dickinson Counties

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa- Powerful winds moved through Dickinson and Emmet Counties Thursday night, causing dozens of structures to be damaged over the area, and huge tress were uprooted.

“Wind damage, with winds up to 75 miles an hour, it was reported out at the airport.“ said Travis Sheridan, Emmet County Emergency Manager. “We have a lot of trees down whole trees on top of houses restaurant for properties houses period.

The storm took the roof from a bowling alley, demolished a cement block car wash. It also knocked the top off, from of an old grain elevator.

“It happened so fast, we didn’t really have a lot of time to think, it was pretty scary,” said Colleen Herum. “Our wind gauge we had a wind gauge it clocked out at 100 miles an hour.”

The storm hit Herums around 5:35. It laid down a huge grove of trees in front of their house, blew away several grain bins, and did damage to the farm’s machine sheds.

“The next thing I knew this front came right in on us,” said Herum. “Our grandson was going to go out and move his pick up but he never got there because a tree fell right in front of the house, as we were heading for the basement we got just barely down there, it was over.”

Herums’ neighbor had a cement silo blown over into a cattle shed, cutting the building in the middle.People can assess their own damage.

“They can go on the Emmet County Emergency Management page for Facebook see a link click and do their own damages Assessment,“ said Sheridan.

Sheridan said this is the worst storm he’s seen hit this area in his many years of living, in Emmet County. In addition, the Emergency Management Coordinator is also dealing with rising flood waters through the middle of Estherville on the West Fork of the Des Moines River.