× ISU Honors Arozamena at Football Game

AMES, Iowa — It was a perfect day for football, but despite blue skies a dark cloud hangs over Ames; the death of 22 year-old cyclone Celia Barquin Arozamena, allegedly murdered by 22 year-old Collin Richards.

“It’s really shaken us up quite a bit but I think just seeing the community come together and kind of work through it together and kind of talk about things has really helped” said junior Brianna Masten.

Saturday served as a group healing of sorts, and a way to memorialize Arozamena. The crowd wore yellow, her favorite color, and her native Spanish flag flew high at tailgates around the stadium.

“We feel like we’re responsible for them, we want to welcome them in, and to imagine what her family and parents are going through so far away we just want to show that we care and really in a situation like this that’s all you can do” said Bryan Carpenter, who raised a Spanish flag at his tailgate.

The start of the game felt heavy, the players marched arm in arm to the sidelines instead of running out from the tunnel, her initials on the helmets of both teams, and on shirts in the crowd.

“Wearing her initials on my shirt makes it more personal and to be able to support her any way in our community is very important” said senior Sara Hassemiller.

Prior to kickoff a video tribute played for Arozamena, honoring her role as an athlete, and a cyclone.

As the video came to an end not a word was spoken in Jack Trice; a moment of silence for a woman gone far too soon.