× 9/23/2018 Insiders: Acting Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, Congressional Candidate Christopher Peters and Billionaire Tom Steyer

DES MOINES, Iowa–Complaints have followed from recipients and providers since then Governor Terry Branstad privatized Medicaid delivery services in 2016. Kim Reynolds, Branstad lieutenant governor who replaced him when he became U.S. Ambassador to China, chose to keep the system private. Reynolds has assured Iowans, much like Branstad did, that privatization would save taxpayers money.

Cost estimates have been inconsistent from Reynolds’ administration. Acting Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg defends the administration’s policies and maintains that the system is improving.

Acting Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg discusses what changes need to happen after a homeless man in Ames was charged with killing a star Iowa State golfer while she golfed.

Dr. Christopher Peters, a Coralville surgeon and Republican Second District Congressional candidate, didn't support the Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump, in 2016. He has mixed feelings about Trump's first term in office.

Billionaire Tom Steyer is spending millions of his own dollars to push Democrats to impeach President Trump, even though some Democrats aren't sure that is the best plan to lay out before voters in the November election.

Acting Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg tackles this week's Insiders Quick 6.