Celia Barquin Arozamena's Brother Thanks Iowa State Community for Support

AMES, Iowa — Through Iowa State women’s golf coach Christie Martens, the family of Celia Barquin Arozamena has expressed its gratitude to the ISU community for everything they’ve done to honor her.

Martens posted a video from Celia’s brother, Andres Barquin, to her Twitter account Sunday.

Andres said, “Hi everybody. I am Andres Barquin. I am the brother of Celia Barquin. On behalf of my family and friends from Spain, I want to say thanks to all of you for the support in these sad moments. We all see the beautiful things and…that you make in memory of my sister. Ames was a second home for my sister and she loved the university. Like she said, she was proud to be a Cyclonita. God bless you.”

Barquin Arozamena was murdered while golfing at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames on September 17th. The suspect in her murder, 22-year-old Collin Richards, is expected to be in court Friday for his preliminary hearing.