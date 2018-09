× Cleanup Continues in Northwest Iowa Train Derailment

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Investigators are in Alton, in northwest Iowa, looking into how a train pulling 95 cars derailed early Sunday.

Union Pacific Railroad says crews will be in town Monday working on cleaning up the derailment. A railroad official says a bridge collapsed as the train was coming across, and that’s what caused the cars to go off the tracks.

The train was carrying sand and soybean oil.