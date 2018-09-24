× Double Murder, Arson Trial Begins Monday in Albia

ALBIA, Iowa – A man accused of killing his stepsister and her cousin in a house fire is standing trial this week in the case.

After extensive media coverage moved Patrick Thompson’s trial from Guthrie County to Decatur County, a mistrial last week meant the trial was moved again – this time to Monroe County.

Thompson is charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson. His trial begins with jury selection Monday in Albia.

A judge declared a mistrial in his case last Monday after it was believed someone talked loudly in front of the jury about media reports on the case.

Thompson is accused of setting the fire that killed Paige Exline and Shakiah Cockerham in Guthrie County in 2017.

Police say it was to cover up years of sexual abuse that Exline endured from her father and brother.

Paige Exline’s father James was convicted earlier this year and is serving 75 years in prison. He is appealing his conviction to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Her brother Noah will stand trial on October 30th.