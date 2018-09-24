Finally Fall; Pumpkin Patches and Apple Orchards are Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- It's finally fall, and now that the weather has started to cool it's getting us ready for some activities you can only do in the fall. Pumpkin patches and apple orchards are open around Iowa.

The Wills Family Orchard in Adel has fall festivals every weekend until the week before Halloween, there you can pick out a pumpkin from the patch and pick apples from the trees. They have tractor rides, a corn maze and a giant corn pit to play around in.

The owner of Wills Family Orchard Maury Wills said his orchard is about connecting the family to the farm. "It's so much more than just picking apples or a pumpkin out of a pile, we give families shears and a wagon to go out and choose the pumpkin they want," Wills said.

The fall festivals are Saturday from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Sunday from noon to 6 P.M. until October 21st.