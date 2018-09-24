× Grassley Shares Personal Correspondence with Kavanaugh Accuser

WASHINGTON, DC — Iowa Senator Charles Grassley is sharing a personal correspondence he has carried on with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct years ago.

A final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination in the US Senate Judiciary Committee is on hold while Chairman Grassley arranges for a time for Dr. Ford to testify. She is asking that the hearing be held away from television cameras. In a letter she sent to Senator Grassley over the weekend the college professor defends against accusations that her coming forward is a publicity stunt.

“I am spending considerable time managing death threats, avoiding people following me on freeways, and

disconcerting media intrusion, including swarms of vans at my home and unauthorized persons

entering my classroom and medical settings where I work. I have received an inordinate number

of requests to appear on major TV shows to elucidate further information, to which I have not

responded. My goal is to return soon to my workplace, once it is deemed safe for me and

importantly, for students.”

Senator Grassley wrote back to Dr. Ford today, promising her that the testimony on Thursday will be conducted respectfully for all sides involved.