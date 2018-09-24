Protesters Call on Senator Grassley to Cancel Vote on Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After two women made allegations that Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted them, protesters say they want Senator Chuck Grassley to know they don’t believe Kavanaugh has the country’s best interests at heart.

“We ask that you publicly oppose Kavanaugh and call to cancel the vote on his confirmation. Kavanaugh already poses a threat to millions of people, especially women,” Peggy Schmitt from UltraViolet said during the protest.

Naral Pro-Choice Iowa Community Organizer Chelsea Chism-Vargas said they are rallying to show their support for the women that came forward.

“A young woman might go to a bar and a man might slap her rear end and folks will say, ‘oh you’re at a bar,’ or, ‘oh he’s just drunk,’ and that’s sexual assault. Any sort of unwanted touch like that, we need to stand together and fight for each other and that’s what we are here doing today,” Chism-Vargas said.

Naral Pro-Choice Iowa and UltraViolet are also calling for an investigation into these allegations.

“We owe it to the American people to do that. And that’s what I think everyone is echoing today. There’s no reason to rush this. This is a lifetime appointment. We’ve got plenty of time to do this. Let’s take our time and make sure we hear all the facts from everybody,” Protester Rick Smith said.

Grassley said in a tweet that one of the alleged victims deserves to be heard, but as far as an investigation goes, he says it should have been done sooner and the FBI’s role is complete.

Dr. Ford shouldn’t be threatened or insulted & she deserves to be heard. I expect my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to be respectful & treat this situation with the sensitivity it deserves 1/4 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 19, 2018

If Senate Dems think they need the FBI to investigate, why didn’t they alert the FBI on July 30? As soon as I learned of the allegations from the Washington Post on Sunday I moved swiftly to follow up on Dr. Ford’s allegations As the FBI has said its role here is complete 3/4 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 19, 2018

A spokesperson from Sen. Grassley's office sent Channel 13 this statement, "Sen. Grassley believes it’s important to hear from anyone who comes forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. That is why as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Grassley is holding a hearing on Thursday where Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh will both testify."

The President of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Steve Scheffler said these allegations are a smear campaign meant to delay the process.

“At some point in time you can’t drag it on because the bottom line is they want to drag this out beyond the midterms because they do not want to see a constitutional originalist on the supreme court. That’s the bottom line and they will do anything and everything in their power to destroy somebody’s integrity,” Scheffler said.

The Republican Party of Iowa said based on the facts presented, they support Kavanaugh and believe Grassley will do everything he can to make sure the process is fair.