Sticking Up for the Boss: Here's How Running Mates Defend Reynolds and Hubbell in Race for Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa–Independent voters in Iowa think the two major party candidates for governor each have an issue in particular that is a problem, according to the latest Iowa Poll by West Des Moines pollster Ann Selzer. For Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, she faces concerns that remain since the state privatized Medicaid delivery services. For Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, a Des Moines businessman and philanthropist, it is his refusal to release more information about his tax returns.

The running mates for the two gubernatorial candidates have appeared on Channel 13’s The Insiders and pushed back at the criticism.

Acting Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg defends the administration’s position to continue Medicaid privatization for the more than 700,000 children, disabled and low-income Iowans who depend on its services.

Watch Gregg here.

State Senator Rita Hart, a Wheatland Democrat and lieutenant governor candidate, addressed criticism about Hubbell’s decision to not release most of his tax information.

Watch Hart here.