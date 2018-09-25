Citizens Raise Funds to Repair Lincoln Highway Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMA, Iowa-An effort is underway to help stop deterioration on the iconic Lincoln Highway Bridge.

The bridge was part of the Lincoln Highway, the first paved round across Iowa, and the United States, from New York City to San Francisco. The bridge in Tama is the only one with the “Lincoln Highway” letters spelled out as part of the bridge.

“The lettering is there because, years ago when the bridge was built over 100 years ago the citizens of this town got together and they paid for the lettering,” said Anne Michael, of the Lincoln Highway Bridge Group, trying to save the structure. “Their rationale was that wanted to make Tama unique.”

The bridge is deteriorating, and needs to have some work done to keep the structure sound.

“It’s a concrete bridge, and salt has been put on it, and it’s eating away at the concrete,” said Michael. “Amazingly enough when they did core samples, this bridge was so well constructed, the cement at the bottom is in excellent condition.”

The group and the City of Tama have some grants, and other money to help fund the $116,000 project. Citizens still need to raise around $5,000.

Contributions can be made to the City of Tama at:

305 Siegel St.

52339

