× City of Des Moines Pushing to Collect Past-Due Parking Fines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is sending out reminders to residents who are past-due on parking fines.

According to the Des Moines Register, the city wants to collect nearly $1.5 million in tickets that have gone unpaid for 120 days or more.

The city mailed out more than 43,000 reminders last week and so far, thousands of dollars have been paid. Residents have until October 12th to pay or the city will send fines to a collection agency.

The city says the money from the delinquent fines goes to pay for city improvements like road work and parks and rec costs.