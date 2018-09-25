× Jury Selection Continues in Double Murder, Arson Trial

ALBIA, Iowa – Tuesday marks the second day of jury selection in the trial of a man accused of killing his stepsister and her cousin in a house fire.

Patrick Thompson is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and arson.

His first trial in Decatur County ended in a mistrial last week after someone spoke to potential jurors about the case.

The second trial started Monday in Albia. Jury selection is expected to be completed Tuesday morning and the judge in the case says opening statements could begin as early as 1:00 p.m.

Paige Exline and Shakiah Cockerham died in a house fire in Guthrie Center 2017. Police say Thompson set the fire in an attempt to cover up years of sexual abuse Paige Exline endured from her father and brother.

James Exline, Paige’s father, is serving 75 years in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse earlier this year.

The trial for Noah Exline, Paige’s brother, is scheduled to begin October 30th.