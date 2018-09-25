Living History Farms Family Halloween Opening October 18
Living History Farms Family Halloween!
October 18-21 and 25-28
5:30-8:30 PM
Take part in a 31-year old tradition at Living History Farms – Family Halloween! Families are welcomed into the 1875 town of Walnut Hill to enjoy safe, non-scary trick-or-treating at our historic businesses, try their hand at pumpkin bowling, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, and listen to enchanting storytellers. Living History Farms offers “teal pumpkins” stops for trick-or-treaters with allergies. Buy your ticket early – pre-registrants save money and skip the line!
Theme Nights
Need some costume inspiration? Take a look at our theme for each night!
- Thursdays: Double Treats and Athletes – Get twice as many treats, dress up as your favorite athlete, and meet a local mascot! Come take a photo with a giant inflatable Cy on October 18 for Iowa State University night, or come meet Herky on October 25 for University of Iowa night!
- Fridays: Doggone Scary – bring your furry friend along (in costume!) for trick-or-treating. Get treats for your dog and take home a canine caricature.
- Saturdays: Fairytales and Superheroes – meet your favorite characters and dress up in your best superhero and fairytale costumes.
- Sundays: Farmer & Friends – Dress up as an animal on the farm, a farmer, or Victorian style like a person in the past! Wear your best “Living History Farms” themed costume for trick-or-treating, and stop by to meet Webster, the Therapy Duck!
Tickets
Save money and avoid long lines – get your tickets in advance online. Advanced tickets go on sale September 25 at 10am and will be available through October 17 at noon. Tickets will also be available at the door.
- Last ticket sold at 8pm each night
- Tickets required for everyone 2 years and older
- Children 1 and under are free
|Adults (13+)
|Children (2-12)
|Member Adults (13+)
|Member Children (2-12)
|Advanced Tickets Sept 27-Oct 17
|$6.50
|$6.00
|$5.25
|$4.75
|Tickets at the Door
|$7.25
|$6.50
|$6.00
|$5.50
For more information, contact Living History Farms
11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50322
(515) 278-5286