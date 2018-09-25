× National Voter Registration Day Aims to Register 100% of Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is National Voter Registration Day and every Iowan is encouraged to register to vote today.

Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office says 90 percent of Iowans are already registered to vote. With this initiative they are trying to reach that last 10 percent.

“We’re actually reaching out to those Iowans who are not registered to vote. As part of National Voting Registration Day, we will be sending a mailing to 300,000 Iowans who are eligible to vote but are not yet registered to the state,” Iowa Secretary of State Communications Director Kevin Hall said.

The voter registration process is very easy, Iowa is one of the few states with online registration and same day registration. Online registration can be done in three minutes, all you have to do is put in your name, address, and valid Iowa driver’s license. Registering early makes the voting process even more seamless.

“Voting is how you make your voice heard, if you really want to make a difference in your society and make sure your values are represented, your people you want representing you are in office, voting is the best way to get that done. It’s the best way to impact change, it’s the best way to make your voice heard, by being a voter,” Hall said.

To register to vote online go to sos.iowa.gov/registertovote. The deadline for early registration is October 27th.