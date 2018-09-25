× Police: Florida Man Installed Credit Card Skimmer at Boone Gas Pump

BOONE, Iowa – A Florida man is in custody in Iowa after police say he installed a credit card skimming device at a Boone gas station.

Boone Police Chief John Wiebold says the incident happened Friday. Police were notified by a witness who saw someone installing a skimming device at a gas pump in the 100 block of 4th Street.

Police retrieved the device and let other law enforcement agencies know the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle was located near Highway 30 and Interstate 35 and Ames Police and the Story County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dunier Garcia Perez of Hialeah, Florida was taken into custody and has been charged with identity theft. He is being held in the Boone County Jail.