Sherman Hill Walking Tour Opens 'Doors to the Past'

DES MOINES, Iowa – For decades people have been admiring the architecture in the Sherman Hill neighborhood, and this year the most requested house has made the cut for its walking tour.

Built in the 1800s, 1623 Center Street is a house that is difficult not to notice when one passes by. Its exterior is painted different shades of yellow.

On the Doors to the Past tour, people will learn the history behind the home and about 40 other homes, gardens and buildings in the area.

The neighborhood is one of Des Moines’ oldest areas and has homes from the 19th and 20th Centuries.

Sherman Hill Walking tours are September 29th and 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Adult tickets are $15.00, children 12 and under are free and students will a valid identification are $5.00.