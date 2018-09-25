Tractor Ride Remembers Founders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Iowa- WHO Radio Monday held a special short ceremonial, tractor ride.

“We’re celebrating with our Founders, the group of guys we had today are some of the original riders, and some of the riders that are on all of our rides,” said Bob Quinn of WHO Radio, who was on the station farm broadcast team when the rides started.

Gary Wergin and Mark Pearson came up with the idea after a tractor show event in Grinnell.

Thirty tractor riders made a drive with the tractors from St. Charles, with a stop at I-35 Truro schools, and on to a cemetery near East Peru in Madison County.

“Our founder was Mark, and Gary Wergin, we lost Gary to cancer, and we lost Mark to a heart attack,” said Quinn at a stop by Pearson’s grave site.

Some stories of how the ride started were also shared by the group.

“Mark says to Gary Whergin, we were having so much fun driving tractors in Grinnell last night nobody wanted to quit,” said Craig Johnstone, from Grinnell. “They ride bicycles across this state, why can’t we drive tractors.”

Since the first ride, some 23 years ago, there have been hundreds of tractor rides across the country. The rides have also increased interest in keeping the old tractors running.

Old Tractors draw two things, they draw old guys, and they draw young boys,” said Quinn. “You start a tractor up, it’s like an ice cream truck, people have to watch it go by.”