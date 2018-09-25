× Urbandale Woman Charged with Attempted Murder

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale woman is facing a charge of attempted murder after an incident Monday night at her home.

Sgt. Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 8900 block of Urbandale Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they learned 26-year-old Lorena Hernandez Rios had fired one shot from a handgun into a wall at the home.

The male victim, who also lived at the home, was not injured.

Police took Hernandez Rios into custody without incident and she was booked into the Polk County Jail. She faces charges of attempted murder and domestic abuse assault with intent or display of weapon.