Ames Officers Glad See Something, Say Something Is Keeping Them Busy

AMES, Iowa -- Tuesday evening around 6:40 pm, while grocery store shopping at an Ames Hy-Vee, sophomore Iowa State University student Kennedy Eitmann felt something wasn't quite right. "I kept seeing the same two older men in every aisle with me," she said. Kennedy said she tried to shake the feeling but once she checked out they appeared again behind her as she exited the doors. She quickly ran to her vehicle. "I jumped into my car immediately, locked the doors started it and they pointed at my bumper like something was wrong."

Kennedy knew nothing was wrong with her vehicle because it was just in the repair shop the day before but as she tried to drive off she believes they kept trying to stop her. "My gut was telling me there is no way, this is a set up." She soon reported the incident to Ames Police Department and Commander Geoff Huff has nothing but praise for the finance and international business major. He said, "We appreciate her being brave and giving us a call to report something."

He also appreciates the numerous Hy-Vee cameras that allowed police to see there was no real threat. "What happened did happen," said Huff. He added, "What she perceived was a little different but she was like all people in Ames right now, a little extra worried about things."

Police say the push for "See something, Say something," after the tragic death of Celia Barquin Arozamena in Ames is working and they don't care investigations like Eitmann's may find no one at fault. Huff said, "That may not always be the case. So, we want people to err on the side of calling us." Commander Huff says others who are ever in Kennedy's situation should do the same and never second guess themselves. "It is not a false report unless your intent is to tell something untrue and that is definitely not the case in this case."

Hy-Vee officials say all of their stores have cameras and they encourage shoppers to immediately call local law enforcement any time they see what they believe is suspicious activity.