× Armed Robberies Reported at Two Metro Git N Go Stores

DES MOINES, Iowa – Law enforcement agencies are investigating after two Git N Go convenience stores were robbed Tuesday night in Polk County.

The first robbery happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Git N Go store at NW 2nd and Aurora Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a man with a black bandana covering his face showed a gun and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, left the store on foot. No injuries were reported.

Des Moines police officers were called to the second robbery at the Git N Go at 6501 SE 14th Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. Police say the clerk told them a man displayed a black handgun during the robbery and left the store heading eastbound on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male about six-foot-two with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, and a black mask covering his face.

Police used a K-9 to try to track the suspect but he was not located.

Investigators say they are looking into whether the two robberies are linked.