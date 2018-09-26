× Armed Suspect Robs South Side Git N Go

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night at a south side Des Moines convenience store.

Officers were called to the Git N Go at 6501 SE 14th Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. The clerk told them man displayed a black handgun during the robbery and left the store heading eastbound on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male about six-foot-two with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, and a black mask covering his face.

Police used a K-9 to try to track the suspect but he was not located.